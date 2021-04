Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state of the nation speech on Wednesday at a time of increased tensions.

Tensions escalated because of the detention of opposition activist Alexei Navalny and Russia’s new show of force on the border with Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Lucian Kim in Moscow.

