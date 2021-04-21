Fatal Police Shooting Of Adam Toledo Renews Debate Over Foot Chases

The fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago has renewed debates about police use of force, including the practice of foot chases. The officer who fired the fatal shot had chased Adam down an alleyway with his gun drawn.

Foot pursuits that end with a police shooting have proven difficult for oversight agencies. Some experts say foot chases should be used less often.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Sharon Fairley, professor from practice at the University of Chicago Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

