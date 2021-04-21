Derek Chauvin Found Guilty: What Comes Next In Sentencing

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in jail Wednesday awaiting sentencing after the jury in his trial pronounced him guilty on all three charges — second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Joyce Vance, professor of law at the University of Alabama, talks about the verdict and what comes next.

