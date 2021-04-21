Chauvin Found Guilty: The Scene From Minneapolis On Day After Verdict

On Tuesday night, crowds across Minneapolis gathered from downtown to 38th street and Chicago Avenue — where George Floyd was murdered — to watch a judge unseal the verdict.

Tears, cheers and hugs erupted as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR national correspondent Cheryl Corley about what she saw in Minneapolis.

