Airlines Reject CDC Study On Blocking Middle Seats

Published April 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

Multiple airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, are rejecting the latest study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says airlines should continue blocking the middle seat to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the debate over air travel safety measures.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.