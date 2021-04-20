Indianapolis Sikh Community Mourns After 4 Sikhs Killed In FedEx Mass Shooting

Among the eight people killed in the Indianapolis FedEx warehouse mass shooting were four Sikhs. The Sikh community in Indianapolis now moves to heal from the loss of four members who will never share a plate or worship at the gurdwara again.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with local leader K.P. Singh about what the healing process looks like for his community.

