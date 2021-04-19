When Should States End Outdoor Mask Mandates?

Several states in the U.S. continue to require masks outdoors, while also allowing limited indoor dining. The requirements appear to contradict the current scientific understanding of COVID-19, which shows the risk of transmission is far higher inside than outdoors, writes Derek Thompson.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, about outdoor mask mandates and when they should end.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

