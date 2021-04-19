Closing Arguments In The Derek Chauvin Trial Come As Minneapolis Braces For A Verdict

Closing arguments begin on Monday in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murder in the killing of George Floyd. The judge gave the jury detailed instructions and then sent them to be sequestered to debate a verdict.

