Chicagoans Mourn Adam Toledo, Protest Police Violence

Demonstrators in Chicago took to the streets over the weekend to protest the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29.

Police body-cam video released Thursday showed Adam, who is Mexican American, raising his empty hands above his head when he was shot by a white police officer who had been chasing him through an alley. Police say the footage also shows Toledo tossing away what appears to be a handgun less than a second before the officer opened fire.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has condemned gangs in the wake of the police shooting, even though there is no confirmation that the boy belonged to one.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Berto Aguayo, executive director of the anti-violence program Increase the Peace.

