Can Cloud Seeding Help With The Drought In The West?

Eight states are experimenting with cloud seeding to try to create more precipitation to mitigate the effects of the drought that is gripping much of the western U.S. But how well does it work?

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Chelsea Harvey, who covers climate science for E&E News, about the technology behind cloud seeding and whether it’s effective.

