Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Disagrees With Biden's Afghan Plan

There’s mixed reaction to President Biden’s plan to end the war in Afghanistan this year. Supporters say it’s time to stop a war that started in 2001. But critics say the U.S. should not leave with the country still unstable and the Taliban resurgent.

Host Robin Young speaks with a critic, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat from New Hampshire.

