Biden's Infrastructure Plan Aims To Bridge The Digital Divide By Expanding Broadband Access

More than 30 million Americans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to the White House. Getting them online is a key component of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Willmary Escoto, U.S. policy analyst at Access Now, and Darrah Blackwater, a member of the Navajo Nation who researches the digital divide there.

