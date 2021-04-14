Minnesota State Sen. Omar Fateh On Daunte Wright, Police Reform, Protests

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Minnesota police station again Tuesday night in defiance of a curfew to protest the police killing of Daunte Wright.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks about police reform with Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh, who represents south Minneapolis, the district where George Floyd was killed. He’s a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

