Kansas Latino Leaders Try To Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy In Community

Latinos in the U.S. are less likely to have received the COVID-19 vaccine than any other racial or ethnic group, according to an analysis of data by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Efforts are being made to educate Latino communities in southwestern Kansas about vaccine safety.

