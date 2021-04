Iran’s foreign minister has warned that the attack on its main nuclear enrichment site affects ongoing negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal.

While not claiming responsibility for the sabotage, Israel is widely believed to have carried it out.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Borzou Daragahi, international correspondent for The Independent.

