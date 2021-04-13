Nashville Sexual Assault Center Adapts To The Pandemic

The pandemic has caused social, financial and psychological issues for many people. That stress has led to an increase in domestic violence.

The Sexual Assault Center in Nashville has implemented some changes in response to increased need. As Natasha Senjanovic reports, their goal is to reach even more victims and survivors, especially in Latinx communities.

Natasha Senjanovic’s story was produced in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center and Nashville Public Radio.

