Infrastructure Plan Pledges Billions To Public Transit, But Is It Enough?

The Biden administration’s infrastructure plan calls for $85 billion to modernize public transit and help local agencies expand their systems. But this major investment is less than the roughly $100 billion backlogs of repairs that the Department of Transportation says are needed along the nation’s bus and rail lines.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Katharine Kelleman, CEO of the Port Authority of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the public transit system serving the Pittsburgh area.

