As Ramadan Begins, Mosques Distribute Vaccines In Minnesota

Published April 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images)
Muslims across the United States began observing Ramadan on Tuesday. The Islamic holy month, marked by prayer, fasting and gathering at mosques, will look different this year with vaccines available.

In Minnesota, Muslim leaders led an aggressive vaccination campaign in the lead-up to Ramadan, with nearly 7,000 vaccines distributed across 16 mosques.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, about the campaign.

