'Accidental Discharge' Of Officer's Gun Led To Daunte Wright's Death, Police Say

We are learning more about the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

On Monday, Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said the officer meant to use a taser and pulled her gun instead.

“This appears to me, from what I’ve viewed and the officer’s reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright,” Gannon said.

The deadly mistake occurs in a region already on edge by the Derek Chauvin murder trial in the death of George Floyd.

We get the latest from NPR’s Adrian Florido.

