How Infrastructure Spending Could Amp Up Economic Growth

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. appears poised for an economic growth spurt coming out of the pandemic later this year. He made that prediction in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday night, and it follows similar forecasts from other economists.

The Biden administration is hoping for another economic boost from its American Jobs Plan, which calls for trillions of dollars in tax credits and new spending on infrastructure.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.