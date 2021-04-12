© 2021 WYPR
Dive Into 2 New Museums Dedicated To Mermaids

Published April 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
Una the Mermaid in her traveling show tank, which was parked beside the new museum near Aberdeen, Washington. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
Putting on an eye-catching tail and pretending to be half human, half fish is not just a thing in Weeki Wachee Springs, Florida. In recent days, two new museums devoted to mermaids opened independently of each other — one on the East Coast, one on the West.

Tom Banse from the Northwest News Network dove into the scene near Aberdeen, Washington.

