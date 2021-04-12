As Michigan COVID-19 Cases Surge, Governor Asks For More Vaccine. Is That The Best Strategy?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Biden to dramatically increase the coronavirus vaccine supply to her state as Michigan continues its struggle with surging hospitalizations and disease spread.

So far, the administration has denied the request, promising instead to help bolster testing and resources to get the state’s current supply into arms more quickly. But with hospitalizations doubling in the last two weeks and cases still rising, some experts question whether getting extra vaccine to Michigan should be the top priority.

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Michigan epidemiologist and Detroit’s former health director.

