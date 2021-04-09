'Bridgerton' Star's Departure From Series Shocks Viewers

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton” were stunned this week to learn leading man Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for the second season.

Page, a Black man, plays the Duke of Hastings and falls in love with Daphne Bridgerton, whose family is white. Although the series touts itself on diversity, Page’s departure could signal how difficult it is to keep actors of color in shows.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.