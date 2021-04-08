Medical Community Boycotts JAMA After Podcast Dismisses Structural Racism
The Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA, is facing pressure from the medical community to implement changes after it released a problematic podcast on structural racism.
Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent for STAT, explains why this is just the latest in a long history of issues at JAMA and other medical journals.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.