COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Could Become More Entrenched As U.S. Slowly Reopens

An NPR-Marist poll shows one out of four Americans would refuse a coronavirus vaccine if offered. The results indicate that although vaccine demand still outstrips supply, that balance could soon flip.

What does this widespread hesitancy mean as the U.S. heads toward reopening and post-pandemic life? Host Robin Young speaks with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, about the consequences of this trend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

