Biden's National Climate Chief On Reaching Net-Zero Emissions

When President Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, he called it a “once-in-a-generation investment.” If signed into law, the plan would be one of the largest federal efforts ever to curb U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser, speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about what the plan would mean for climate change and the fossil fuel industry, and how the administration plans to get lawmakers on board.

