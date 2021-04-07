Michigan Pediatrician Weighs In On COVID-19 Uptick Among Young People

More states are expanding vaccine eligibility including Michigan, which opened to those 16 and older on Monday. Michigan is a hot spot: Data from Johns Hopkins University shows a 105% increase in cases over the past two weeks.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, a retired pediatrician and a member of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, which is working on increasing vaccine education and access in the state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

