Documentary Series 'Life After The Gunshot' Follows Bedside Interventions After Gun Injury, Trauma

In the Washington, D.C., area, University of Maryland researcher Joseph Richardson teamed up with violence intervention specialist Che Bullock to meet young men at their bedside after they had been shot and intervene in the cycle of gun trauma and violence.

By listening and guiding, Richardson and Bullock helped 116 young men cope with their trauma, as gun violence continues to disproportionately affect communities of color.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Richardson and Bullock about their efforts, which they’re turning into a documentary series called “Life After The Gunshot.”

Editor’s note: The following video includes clips of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

