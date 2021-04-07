Atlanta Killings Echo Murder Of Vincent Chin In 1982 During A Period Of Anti-Asian Sentiment

Nearly 40 years ago, a Chinese American man named Vincent Chin was killed in Detroit at a time when politicians, as well as business and union leaders, blamed the decline of the “Big Three” automakers on the Japanese.

The case has parallels to today when Chinese people are being blamed for causing the coronavirus, Beenish Ahmedof Michigan Radio reports.

