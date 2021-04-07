1 In 3 COVID-19 Survivors Are Diagnosed With Mental Health Conditions

Six months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, one of every three patients is diagnosed with a mental or neurological disorder, according to a new sweeping study.

Researchers at Oxford University looked at the medical records of 230,000 U.S. patients and found that 34% experience issues including mood disorders, stroke and dementia. The most common was anxiety, affecting 17% of people.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Oxford and lead author of the study.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

