Efforts to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program ramped up on Tuesday as Iran and the five world powers remaining in the accord meet in Vienna.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

