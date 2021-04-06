Musician And Ornithologist Jonathan Meiburg Documents His Fascination For Caracaras In New Book
Host Robin Young speaks with musician and author Jonathan Meiburg about his new book “A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World’s Smartest Birds of Prey” about his quest to learn more about caracaras, the raptor birds.
Book Excerpt: ‘A Most Remarkable Creature’
By Jonathan Meiburg
