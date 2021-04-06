Facebook Falls Short On Diversity Goals

Like many corporations, Facebook set ambitious diversity targets in the wake of last year’s unrest over the death of George Floyd. But civil rights leaders have described the company’s progress on those hiring goals as “abysmal.”

Current and former employees are speaking out, and several have filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

