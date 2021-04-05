WYPR To Host StoryCorps Virtual Mobile Tour

On Wednesday, April 7 at 6pm, WYPR will host an open house to provide background information on StoryCorps, the virtual recording booth format, and how to make reservations, as well as answer questions from attendees. Those interested in attending this webinar can register here.

WYPR will host StoryCorps from April 28-May 29 to record the stories of Maryland residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress as part of their Mobile Tour. Reservations to record will be available on Wednesday, April 14 at 10am on this webpage or can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 after April 14.

Now in its 16th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another in its Mobile Booth, an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio, including stops in Baltimore in 2016 and 2006. But for the first time ever, StoryCorps is providing the opportunity for people at stops along the Mobile Tour to bring a loved one to its “virtual recording booth” and participate in the StoryCorps experience online using an internet-connected device.

In a StoryCorps interview, two people are able to record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

During StoryCorps’ Virtual Mobile Tour, the interview process and experience will be conducted via StoryCorps Virtual, a new, browser-based platform that allows both participants to see and hear one another during their conversation, and to be joined and guided by a facilitator remotely.

StoryCorps in Baltimore is made possible in part by the Park School of Baltimore, Eddies of Roland Park, and Kennedy Krieger Institute.

StoryCorps is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.