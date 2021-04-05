© 2021 WYPR
U.S. Media Offers Negative Picture Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Study Finds

Published April 5, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
A newspaper with a headline stating "NEW YEAR, SAME FEAR" is displayed on Jan. 2, 2021 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Does the news seem overwhelmingly negative these days?

Dartmouth College economics professor Bruce Sacerdote thought the same thing. He felt that news coverage — especially of the coronavirus pandemic — was often more negative than what scientists or actual data suggested.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Sacerdote about his research looking into the media’s negative coronavirus coverage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.