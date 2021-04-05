Stanford Women's Basketball Wins National Title; Men's College Basketball Plays Monday Night

Stanford ended their 29-year national title drought Sunday night, winning the NCAA women’s college basketball championship over Arizona. And on Monday night, Gonzaga plays Baylor in the highly-anticipated end to the March Madness men’s college basketball championship.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with ESPN senior writer Andrea Adelson about the highlights from Sunday night and expectations for the Gonzaga vs. Baylor game.

