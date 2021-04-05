Public Health Officials Sound Alarm On New COVID-19 Variant Cases In U.S., Canada

Public health experts say COVID-19 variant strains have been found in Florida, New York, Massachusetts, and other parts of the country. Variant cases have also been reported in Canada, where more than a dozen members of the Canucks NHL team are sick with it.

Host Jane Clayson talks with Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown University and director of Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, about the surge of COVID-19 variants.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.