Environmental Crisis Possible In Wake Of Leak At Wastewater Plant In Florida

A leak in a reservoir at a now-defunct wastewater plant in Tampa Bay, Florida, is causing all sorts of headaches. Hundreds of homes within a mile of the plant have been ordered to evacuate in case of a total collapse of the reservoir, which could cause catastrophic flooding.

There are also concerns about how discharging the water will impact the environment in the long term.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Matt Pasek, a professor of geoscience at the University of South Florida.

