Biden Focuses On Pushing Judicial Nominations After Trump Transformed Federal Courts

President Biden is trying to fast-track nominations to the federal judiciary — but the process has become fiercely partisan. Even though Democrats control the Senate, Republicans can still slow things down.

NPR’s Nina Totenberg speaks with Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson about Biden’s nominations and the latest from the Supreme Court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.