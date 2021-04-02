How A Black Neighborhood In New Orleans Fits Into Biden's Plan To Fix Urban Design Inequities

President Biden’s infrastructure plan promises new transportation projects in the future, but it also aims to undo some of the damage done by highway construction in the past.

The plan calls for a $20 billion fund to “reconnect” urban neighborhoods blighted by highways that were planned and built without consideration for the people who lived along their routes. Often those neighborhoods were home to Black Americans.

That was the case in New Orleans’ Tremé, where in 1968 an elevated extension of Interstate 10 cut through Claiborne Avenue, a key business corridor for the city’s Black community.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Amy Stelly, co-founder of the Claiborne Avenue Alliance.

