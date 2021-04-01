Witnesses To George Floyd's Death Continue Testimony In Derek Chauvin Trial

Witness testimony continues Thursday in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged in the death of George Floyd.

The jury has heard from 12 witnesses to Floyd’s death so far, and several of them got emotional on the stand.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with NPR national correspondent Cheryl Corley for the latest in the Chauvin trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

