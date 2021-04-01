New Lockdown In France Sparks Controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday defended the new nationwide measures to combat a resurgent coronavirus in the country. He announced new restrictions on Wednesday night that include closing schools for at least three weeks and putting in place a month-long domestic travel ban.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley in Paris.

