Can Biden's Central America Aid Package Stop Migrants From Coming?

The number of migrants arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico continues to rise, with shelters and booking facilities housing thousands more than their capacities. And criticism of President Biden’s handling of the crisis there is rising as well.

So can the administration’s proposed $4 billion initiative stop the flow? The aid package is targeted toward Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — countries from which the majority of the migrants are arriving.

Former Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís says “maybe,” but it will depend on getting the money into the right hands and creating accountability. He joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss the best way to improve lives and create hope in Central America’s Northern Triangle.

