Some College Students Take Advantage Of Flawed Vaccine Rollout System

As vaccines continue to roll out across the county, the question of equity keeps coming up: who should be getting the vaccine and when. In California, 40% of vaccines are reserved for high-risk communities.

But college students like YR Media’s Natalie Bettendorf have found that there are plenty of ways for younger, healthier people in the state to get the shot — something she has mixed feelings about.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.