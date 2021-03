If you’re looking to buy a house right now, you’ve likely run into a little trouble. A record-low housing supply is pushing prices up and making the market to buy a new home more competitive than ever.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” for the latest on the housing market.

