Opening Statements Begin In Trial Of Derek Chauvin, Former Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd

Published March 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

After weeks of vetting potential jurors, the trial in the case of Derek Chauvin has begun in Minneapolis. Chauvin, who is white, is the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd last year.

Floyd’s death sparked Black Lives Matter and other civil rights protests throughout the world. MPR’s Matt Sepic joins us from the latest in Minneapolis.

