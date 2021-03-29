© 2021 WYPR
Eddie Glaude On The Trial Of Derek Chauvin And The Country's Racial Reckoning

Published March 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
A demonstrator holds a portrait of George Floyd outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The high-profile trial of former officer Derek Chauvin began on March 29. (Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images)
Opening statements begin Monday in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Chauvin has been charged with the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

Floyd’s death at the hands of the police sparked an international outcry against racial inequality.

Eddie Glaude, professor of African American studies at Princeton University and MSNBC contributor, joins us to discuss one of the highest-profile trials in recent memory.

