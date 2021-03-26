Michigan Among States Seeing Spring Spike In COVID-19 Cases

As more states lift restrictions and expand vaccine eligibility, trends in the U.S. over the past two weeks show COVID-19 cases are ticking up more than 5%.

The numbers in most cases are nowhere near as high as the peak over the winter holidays, but public health experts say there’s still reason for caution.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Debra Furr-Holden, an epidemiologist and associate dean for public health integration at Michigan State University.

