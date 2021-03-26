Helicopter Onboard NASA's Perseverance Contains A Piece Of History

Onboard NASA’s rover Perseverance is a four-pound helicopter that represents the agency’s hope for the first powered and controlled flight ever on another planet.

And taped to that helicopter is a postage-stamp-sized piece of history: a fabric swatch from the flyer that the Wright Brothers built and flew in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 1903.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

