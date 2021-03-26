Big Tech CEOs Testify Before Congress

Members of Congress are sharpening their words for the leaders of some of the world’s most powerful companies. But is regulation really coming for big tech?

That’s the key question coming out of Thursday’s Capitol Hill testimony by the CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter, the 17th such hearing in the last four years. Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Cat Zakrzewski, technology reporter for the Washington Post.

